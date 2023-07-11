Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on July 31st

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Trinity Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 11.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRN. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.