TruWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 113,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 148.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 268,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 160,386 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,599,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

