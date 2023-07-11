Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $237.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $247.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNP. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE UNP opened at $204.88 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.