United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 187 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on ALB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $239.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.42. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

