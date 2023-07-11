United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after buying an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,422,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,102,000 after buying an additional 502,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $181.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.