UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,667,862,000 after purchasing an additional 759,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.84.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $463.05 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $431.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

