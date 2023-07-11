Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,820.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 452,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

