Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.22.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

