Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 1,568 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,243 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

