Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 3,075 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 429,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

