Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 656 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,396,100 shares valued at $42,929,683. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

