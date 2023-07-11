Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 7,007 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 642,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after buying an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,193,000 after buying an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 456,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

