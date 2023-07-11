Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 260,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $191.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.65.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

