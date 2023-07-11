Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $112.23 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

