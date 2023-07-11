Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

