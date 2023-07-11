Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $37.15 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,383 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $37,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,236,000 after buying an additional 1,930,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after buying an additional 6,159,172 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,804,000 after buying an additional 128,438 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

