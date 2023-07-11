Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $627.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $597.18 and its 200 day moving average is $526.53. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $651.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

