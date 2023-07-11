Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 302 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EMN opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

