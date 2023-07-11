Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 653 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,404,105. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of META opened at $294.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.74. The stock has a market cap of $753.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

