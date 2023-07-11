Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 7,946 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after purchasing an additional 945,422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

