Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,087.15 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $615.54 and a twelve month high of $1,365.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,238.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,179.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,446.82.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

