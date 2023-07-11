Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 68,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.