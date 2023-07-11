Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $204.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.