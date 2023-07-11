Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 2,859 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

