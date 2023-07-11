Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

