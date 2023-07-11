Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 874 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 229.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $339.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.68.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

