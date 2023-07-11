VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYEM opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

