Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $113.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $90.87 and a 52 week high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

