Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

