Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 163,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 851,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after buying an additional 48,969 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 112,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 102,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

