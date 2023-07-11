Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,023 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,425,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.