Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $423,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

