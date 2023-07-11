Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 116.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
