Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 116.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.