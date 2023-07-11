Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Motco grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.