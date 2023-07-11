Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,063,000 after buying an additional 566,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,795,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,267,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,764,000 after acquiring an additional 290,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

