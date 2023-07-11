Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $29.38 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 89,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.58.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

