Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.52.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Visa stock opened at $238.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.30. Visa has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

