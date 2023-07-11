Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.30. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

