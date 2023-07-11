W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,933,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $796.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.63 and a 52 week high of $797.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $709.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

