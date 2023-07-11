Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.5% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,524,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.14. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The stock has a market cap of $417.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

