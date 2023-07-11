Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

