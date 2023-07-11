Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,555 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 246,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 47,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 83.3% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 25,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

