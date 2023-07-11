Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Piper Sandler Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.83.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $289,590.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,156,042. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also

