Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 50,191 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.