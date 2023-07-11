Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $3,503,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $478.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.49 and a 200-day moving average of $497.88. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

