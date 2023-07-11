Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.67 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,513.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,512.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2,492.36. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,755 shares of company stock worth $14,373,061. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

