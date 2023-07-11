Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $92.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 over the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.92.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

