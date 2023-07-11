Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.06 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 55,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,511.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 434,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,823 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 463.2% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

