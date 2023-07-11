Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Companies in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Rocket Companies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RKT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Argus raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $9.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.56 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

