Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Cut by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $771,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

